Dunn scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Dunn has enjoyed playing the Canucks recently, earning five points over two games against them within the last week. His third-period tally Thursday salvaged a standings point for the Kraken in this contest, which saw them overcome a two-goal deficit. Dunn is up to eight goals, 17 points, 40 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 19 appearances this season. Near point-per-game defensemen don't grow on trees, so make sure he's in your lineups.