Dunn (upper body) wore a non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice and is consequently expected to miss the evening's game against Anaheim, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Dunn, who was last in the lineup March 4, has 11 goals and 45 points in 57 outings in 2023-24. The 27-year-old defenseman should resume his role as a top-four defenseman once he recovers.