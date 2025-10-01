Dunn (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Wednesday's preseason game against Edmonton, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Wednesday's clash is Seattle's final preseason game, so Dunn won't get another chance to shake off the rust before the Kraken's regular-season opener against Anaheim on Oct. 9. Dunn had 11 goals and 39 points across 62 appearances in 2024-25. If he's not available for Opening Night, then Josh Mahura or Ville Ottavainen might draw into the lineup.