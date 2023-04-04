Dunn registered a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Dunn hit a couple of milestones Monday, as his second assist of the game was his 50th helper of the season and the 200th point of his career. The blueliner has earned 98 of his points over the last two years with Seattle, where he's blossomed into a true top-pairing defenseman and power-play quarterback. He's at 63 points, 142 shots on net, 110 hits, 74 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 76 appearances in 2022-23.