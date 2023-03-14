Dunn logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Dunn now has a career-best 10-game point streak, with three goals and 12 helpers since Feb. 23. The defenseman set up both of the Kraken's tallies in this contest, finding Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen for the goals. Dunn is up to 55 points (15 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 102 hits, 66 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 67 outings overall.