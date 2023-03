Dunn (upper body) will play Thursday versus Ottawa, Andy Eide of NHL.com reports.

Dunn was removed from Tuesday's game against Anaheim by a concussion spotter after absorbing a high hit from Max Comtois in the third period. In the end, Dunn won't need to stay out of Seattle's lineup for a full contest. He has 11 goals and 49 points in 64 outings this season.