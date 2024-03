Dunn (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus the Stars, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Dunn will miss his 12th straight contest despite shedding his non-contact jersey during Saturday's morning skate. He is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup against San Jose. Dunn has generated 11 goals, 45 points, 58 PIM, 118 shots on net and 60 blocked shots across 57 appearances this campaign