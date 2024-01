Dunn (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Dunn will miss his second straight contest after being a late scratch for Monday's 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh. He has amassed eight goals, 35 points, 84 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 25 hits over 42 games this season. Ryker Evans is projected to play again Tuesday due to Dunn's absence.