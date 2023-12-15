Borgen provided two assists and four hits in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Borgen logged a pair of helpers for the second game in a row, and he has five assists across his last four games. The 26-year-old has seen a slight reduction in ice time since the arrival of Ryker Evans, but Borgen is still firmly a second-pairing blueliner with an edge. He's at 11 helpers, 36 shots on net, 66 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 31 appearances.