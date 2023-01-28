Borgen provided an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Borgen had a shot tipped in by John Hayden in the first period. With Justin Schultz (undisclosed) out week-to-week, Borgen has stepped up to the second pairing, though he still saw only 15:34 of ice time Friday. The 26-year-old has three assists through 14 games in January, and he's at 13 points, 41 shots on net, 128 hits, 54 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 48 contests overall.