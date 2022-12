Borgen logged an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Borgen set up Carson Soucy for a goal on a redirection midway through the second period. With three assists in his last five games, Borgen is tapping into a newfound scoring touch -- he's typically more of a defensive and physical presence. The 26-year-old has a career-best nine points through 31 outings this season, and he's added 84 hits, 38 blocked shots, 27 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating.