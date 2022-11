Borgen logged an assist and five hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Borgen ended a six-game point drought with his assist. The 25-year-old has a goal and two helpers in 12 contests while playing exclusively on the third pairing. He's added 20 hits, 13 PIM, 11 blocked shots, 11 shots on net and a plus-2 rating while sticking in the lineup over Cale Fleury, who has yet to log an appearance this season.