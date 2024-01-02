Borgen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in the Winter Classic.

Borgen's first goal of the season came outdoors, and it was a loud one. Tye Kartye's shot produced a rebound to the right circle, and Borgen pinched in before releasing a laser of a shot on a rolling puck that tucked in under Logan Thompson's left arm. After putting up a solid seven assists through 13 games in December, Borgen started January off right. He's at 14 points, 42 shots on net, 73 hits, 52 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 38 outings overall.