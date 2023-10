Borgen produced two assists in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Borgen delivered a hit and forced a turnover on the Kraken's sixth goal, earning a secondary helper. He also got the puck to Oliver Bjorkstrand for the empty-netter. Borgen is in his third campaign with the Kraken, and he's been partnered with Jamie Oleksiak on the second pairing as a physical shutdown duo. Borgen has seven hits, four blocked shots, two PIM, nine shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through five appearances.