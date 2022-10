Borgen scored a goal on two shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Borgen blasted a shot past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington at 10:51 of the first period. Not known much for his offense, Borgen already has two points through five games this season. The 25-year-old bruiser has added eight hits, four blocked shots, five shots on net, nine PIM and a minus-1 rating. He appears to have an edge over Cale Fleury for time on the third pairing.