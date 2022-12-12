Borgen provided an assist and four hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Borgen helped out on Jordan Eberle's third-period tally, which ended up as the game-winner. This was Borgen's first point in five December games. The 25-year-old blueliner saw just 12:30 of ice time Sunday -- it's possible he could get more of a look over the next two contests since Jamie Oleksiak is suspended, but it didn't pan out that way this time. Borgen has two goals, five assists, 22 shots on net, 68 hits, 31 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 27 outings.