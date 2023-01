Borgen provided an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

Borgen ended a five-game point drought when he helped out on a Daniel Sprong tally in the second period. It's already been a career year for Borgen -- he has 11 points through 38 contests, both being the highest marks of his four-year career. The 26-year-old has added 103 hits, 43 blocked shots, 32 shots on net, 21 PIM and a plus-7 rating from a third-pairing role.