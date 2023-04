Borgen scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Borgen struck early in the third period on a feed from Alexander Wennberg. The goal was Borgen's first since Nov. 28, a span of 62 games. It was his third tally of the season, and he's added 16 assists over 76 contests. The defenseman is mainly a physical presence in a bottom-four role, as he's picked up 193 hits, 83 blocked shots and 35 PIM in 2022-23.