Borgen provided an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Borgen set up Jaden Schwartz's goal at 7:56 of the first period. The helper ended a 10-game point drought for Borgen, who also struggled to a minus-8 rating in that span. The 26-year-old defenseman has established himself as an NHL regular this season with 18 points, 187 hits, 82 blocked shots, 69 shots on net, 35 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 74 contests overall.