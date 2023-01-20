Borgen posted an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Borgen set up Ryan Donato's first-period goal, sending the puck up to the forward on a rush. With Justin Schultz (undisclosed) out, Borgen saw a larger role on the second pairing alongside Jamie Oleksiak. This was Borgen's second helper in January and his 10th of the season, to go with two goals in 45 contests. The physical blueliner has added 39 shots on net, 123 hits, 48 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-6 rating.