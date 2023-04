Borgen notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Borgen fed Jordan Eberle, who went for a skate through the Avalanche's zone before setting up Tye Kartye's first NHL tally. This was Borgen's second straight game with a point -- he has a goal and an assist through five playoff outings. The physical defenseman has also added 12 hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating while playing on a shutdown pairing with Jamie Oleksiak.