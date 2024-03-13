Borgen notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Borgen had a shot tipped in by Matty Beniers in the third period. With five helpers over his last 10 outings, Borgen continues to chip in some surprising depth offense while adding physical play and defense on the Kraken's second pairing. The 27-year-old blueliner has a career-high 23 points with 67 shots on net, 56 PIM, 162 hits, 84 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 64 appearances this season.