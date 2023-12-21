Borgen logged an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Borgen has six helpers over his last seven contests. The 27-year-old defenseman has played pretty steadily in a second-pairing role, though the uptick in offense is a new feature to his game. Overall, he's produced 12 helpers, 38 shots on net, 77 hits, 48 blocked shots, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 34 outings. He's on pace to best his career high of 20 points from last year, but his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.