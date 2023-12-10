Borgen posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Borgen snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. During the slump, he also went minus-6 with 11 hits and nine blocked shots. With Justin Schultz (upper body) leaving Saturday's game, Ryker Evans took some shifts alongside Jamie Oleksiak in the third period. If that switch sticks, Borgen may end up on the third pairing in the near future. He's produced seven helpers, 34 shots on net, 59 hits, 36 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances this season.