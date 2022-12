Borgen put up an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Borgen's offense has found another level lately -- he has four assists and a plus-4 rating in his last six games. The 26-year-old hasn't displayed this kind of playmaking touch at any point in his career, so it likely won't last much longer. He's at 10 points, 28 shots on net, 84 hits, 40 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 32 contests, primarily in a third-pairing role.