Borgen notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Borgen helped out on Andre Burakovsky's second-period marker to put the Kraken up 8-6. It was a modestly productive month for the low-scoring Borgen -- he finished with a goal and three helpers in 12 outings in November. For the season, the physical 25-year-old has six points, 16 shots on net, 17 PIM, 26 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-2 rating in 22 contests. He'll likely remain in a third-pairing role unless injuries arise in the Kraken's top four.