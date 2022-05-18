Borgen finished 2021-22 with eight points in 36 contests.

Borgen saw almost no playing time early in the year before injuries opened up a chance for him throughout December and January. He then stepped into a full-time role following the trades of Mark Giordano to Toronto and Jeremy Lauzon to Nashville at the deadline. Borgen added 89 hits, 49 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating, but he rarely saw more than third-pairing usage. The 25-year-old will be in a contract year in 2022-23 ahead of restricted free agency.