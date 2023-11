Borgen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Borgen ended his nine-game point drought with a helper on Yanni Gourde's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Borgen is a lock for the lineup thanks to his defense and physical play, not his offense. He's contributed five assists, 42 hits, 24 blocked shots, 12 PIM, 25 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 19 contests this season.