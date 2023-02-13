Borgen posted an assist, four hits, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Borgen ended a four-game point drought with his helper. The 26-year-old defenseman has been working alongside Jamie Oleksiak on the second pairing lately after spending much of the first half of the campaign on the third pairing. Borgen doesn't have a ton of scoring upside, but he's done alright with 14 points, 46 shots on net, 141 hits, 59 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 53 appearances.