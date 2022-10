Borgen produced an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Borgen set up Brandon Tanev's goal in the second period. After serving as a healthy scratch often last year, it's encouraging to see Borgen start this season in the lineup for both of the Kraken's first two games. The 25-year-old defenseman will add mostly physicality -- he's up to seven PIM and four hits through two contests while logging third-pairing minutes.