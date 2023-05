Borgen logged an assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Borgen has a goal and two assists over his last five games, accounting for all of his offense in eight playoff outings. He helped out on Oliver Bjorkstrand's tally Tuesday. Borgen has made more of a physical impact with 25 hits and 12 blocked shots in the postseason while playing alongside Jamie Oleksiak on the second defensive pairing.