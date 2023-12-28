Borgen logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Borgen's strong December continues -- he's produced seven assists over his last nine contests. The 27-year-old had the secondary helper on Alexander Wennberg's game-winning tally in the third period. Borgen still plays more of a physical game, but being partnered with Jamie Oleksiak opens him up for more offensive chances. Through 36 outings overall, Borgen has 13 helpers, 38 shots on net, 80 hits, 49 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating.