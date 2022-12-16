Borgen logged an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

With Jamie Oleksiak (suspension) and Justin Schultz (upper body) out, Borgen has seen an increased role this week. He's made the most of it with two assists in the last three games, though Oleksiak's return Sunday versus the Jets will likely send Borgen back to the third pairing. The 25-year-old blueliner has matched his point output (eight) from last season, though it took him 36 games last year compared to 29 in this campaign. He's added 24 shots on net, 78 hits, 33 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating.