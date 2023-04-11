Borgen registered an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Borgen had the secondary helper on Matty Beniers' tally in the second period. With three points and a plus-6 rating over his last seven outings, Borgen has offered solid defense and a little depth scoring from the second defensive pairing. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 20 points for the first time in his career, and he's added 203 hits, 87 blocked shots, 76 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 80 appearances.