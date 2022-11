Borgen notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Borgen set up Jared McCann's opening tally 2:45 into the game. With three points in his last six games, Borgen has been unusually productive lately. He has five points, 14 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 17 appearances overall as a third-pairing blueliner this season.