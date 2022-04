Borgen recorded an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Borgen helped out on Kole Lind's opening tally 1:12 into the game. With four points in his last nine games, Borgen has more than doubled his scoring output in April alone. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to seven points, 41 shots on net, 80 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 30 contests this season.