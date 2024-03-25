Borgen notched an assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The Kraken have scored just seven goals over their last six games, so depth players like Borgen have had few chances to get involved on offense. He set up a Jordan Eberle tally in the second period of this contest. Borgen has two helpers through 11 outings in March, but he's been solid this season with 24 points, 78 shots on net, 172 hits, 95 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 70 appearances.