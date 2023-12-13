Borgen notched two assists, two hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Borgen set up goals by Kailer Yamamoto and Alexander Wennberg for his third multi-point effort of the season. The promotion of Ryker Evans has taken a chunk out of Borgen's playing time, but he remains in a second-pairing role alongside Jamie Oleksiak. Borgen has nine assists, 35 shots on net, 62 hits and 43 blocked shots over 30 appearances, providing more toughness than offense on the blue line.