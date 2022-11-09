Borgen scored a goal, blocked four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Borgen tallied at 7:29 of the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He's picked up two points in his last three games. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to four points, 13 shots on net, 13 PIM, 17 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating in 14 contests overall. Despite the modest improvements on offense, he's not likely to be much of a factor outside of fantasy formats that reward his heavy playing style.