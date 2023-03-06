Borgen logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Borgen had a shot attempt in the second period that Alexander Wennberg was able to tip up and into the net for the Kraken's first goal. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Borgen, who has found a bit more consistency on the second pairing alongside Jamie Oleksiak. Borgen has 17 points, 55 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 165 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 63 contests. His next game will be his 100th with the Kraken.