Borgen notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Borgen had a shot attempt tipped in by Jaden Schwartz in the third period. This was Borgen's third helper over his last six games, and he's gone plus-5 in that span. The 26-year-old defenseman has recorded 16 points, 50 shots on net, 153 hits, 66 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 58 outings. He's looked much more effective alongside Jamie Oleksiak on the Kraken's second pairing in recent weeks.