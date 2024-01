Borgen went scoreless with an even rating in Monday's 3-0 loss against the Penguins.

While Borgen was held scoreless like the rest of his teammates, he was rather busy. The defenseman had a shot on goal with four hits in 22:51 of ice time, second-most amongst the team's rearguards. The 27-year-old Minnesotan has managed a goal with three points on six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in five games in the month of January.