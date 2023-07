Borgen signed a two-year, $5.4 million contract with Seattle on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Borgen played in his first full NHL season in 2022-23, finding the back of the net three times while adding 17 helpers in 82 games. Borgen also had 203 hits to go with 89 blocked shots. The 26-year-old and the Kraken were headed for arbitration before agreeing to the contract.