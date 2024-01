Borgen notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Borgen snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. He had 19 hits and 18 PIM while his offense ran dry -- Borgen can usually contribute physically from a second-pairing role. The defenseman is at 17 points, 47 shots on net, 40 PIM, 109 hits, 64 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 47 appearances, putting him on track for a career year.