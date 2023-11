Borgen provided an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Borgen has picked up two helpers over his last three games after recording no points in his first eight appearances in November. The defenseman is up to six assists, 27 shots on net, 47 hits, 27 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating. His offense is unlikely to improve much, but he's holding down a steady spot alongside Jamie Oleksiak on the Kraken's second pairing.