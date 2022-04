Borgen notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Borgen ended a four-game point drought by picking up the secondary helper on Victor Rask's empty-net tally. Regular playing time since the trade deadline has served Borgen well. He's earned six of his eight points this season in that span. The defenseman has added 87 hits, 33 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 35 appearances.