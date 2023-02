Borgen notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Borgen had a shot knocked down, and Daniel Sprong sent the loose puck to Eeli Tolvanen for the Kraken's fourth goal. Through seven games in February, Borgen has two helpers and a plus-3 rating. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 15 points, 49 shots on net, 143 hits, 65 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 56 contests overall.