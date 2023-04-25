Borgen scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Borgen opened the scoring at 3:56 of the first period, capitalizing on extended pressure in the Avalanche's zone. The 26-year-old defenseman snapped his five-game point drought in the process. While he's not a huge scoring threat, he's picked up 11 hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through four playoff contests as a solid defensive presence for the Kraken.