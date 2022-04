Borgen scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Borgen struck at 10:49 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He's picked up four points in 11 games since becoming a regular in the lineup after the trade deadline. The 25-year-old defenseman has just six points with 74 hits, 25 blocked shots, 40 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 28 outings this season.