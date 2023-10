Borgen notched two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

It's his second game this season with two helpers, but those are Borgen's only points through nine contests. The 26-year-old blueliner is providing decent all-around production, adding 16 hits, 15 shots, 11 blocked shots and four PIM to his ledger, but his lack of power-play time puts a firm cap on his fantasy value.